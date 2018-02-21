Bulls host career panel for KIA and After School Matters' Sports 37 program

Students in the After School Matters program visited the United Center on February 20 to tip off Kia’s Sports 37. This program offers teens an opportunity to train to become coaches, instructors or officials in a variety of sports such as basketball, football, baseball, soccer and volleyball. The apprenticeship incorporates SPARK-Active Recreation Curriculum, youth development, officiating, lesson planning, engagement principles and group management.

The students in the program heard from professionals at the Bulls, Univision, ASM and the Bulls/Sox Academy about their career paths. Everyone received a Kia Sports37 coaching kit filled with supplies they could utilize through the course of the program.