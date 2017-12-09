Chuck's Daily Check In 12.9.17

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Knicks (12-12, 1-7 on the road) at Bulls ( 4-20, 2-8 at home)

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM CT



RADIO: WLS 890AM. Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 630CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 14ppg. Knicks: Porzingis: 25ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8. Knicks: Kanter: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 4. Knicks: Jack: 6.

KEYS TO THE GAME: This is just the ninth road game for the Knicks who get hit hard in late January with a grueling seven game road trip, but for now this is all about trying to stock pile as many wins as they can. Tim Hardaway Jr. was enjoying a terrific season until he was sidelined with a stress injury of the lower left leg. The bottom line for NY begins and ends with Kristaps Porzingis. He is the face of the franchise and will be for many years to come. He can shoot long distance, post up and is a shot blocker. Phil Jackson did more wrong than right in NY but drafting Porzingis will be a profound testimony to his legacy years from now. Come to think of it, didn’t Jackson attempt to float Porzingis' name on draft day/off season to get a feel for his value? Regardless, Porzingis can play. Period.

Joakim Noah was inactive against Miami, did not play against Orlando, played eight minutes against Indiana, and did not play Wednesday against Memphis. I love Jo and always will. My admiration for him will never be based on minutes, rebounding, scoring or what’s he’s accomplished on the court. Off the court, Noah gets it. He truly cares about all of society especially young people. He is a great, great person.

Doug McDermott returns to the United Center in a NY uniform, as he was sent to the Knicks in the Melo deal. Doug is a class act and I wish him all the best.

I’m anxious to see rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina, drafted one spot behind Lauri Markkanen in June's draft. This young man is under a huge microscope in NY, not only because of being a high lottery pick, but the Knicks selected him over Dennis Smith and Donovan Mitchell, who are enjoying outstanding starts. By all accounts, Ntilikina can play; only time will tell how effective he will be.

BULLS SNAP 10 GAME LOSING STREAK: BULLS 119 - CHARLOTTE 111 - OT.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen - 24pts. Hornets: Howard- 25pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 12. Hornets: Howard: 20

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 12. Hornets: Batum: 10.

KEYS TO THE GAME: Kris Dunn’s stellar play on Kamba Walker. The physicality of Dunn bothered Walker throughout the game. Walker, who had 47 at the United Center, went 5 of 16 from the floor, 3-10 - 3s and finished with 20. Dunn played 41 minutes and registered a 20-6-12 game. Markkanen made some big time shots at the end of regulation and OT and recorded his seventh double-double of 24-12. Rolo with a double-double of 19-10. Lopez is averaging 65% over the past five games, averaging 16 points and 6 rebounds.

CCI GAME BALL: To the entire roster. Losing ten straight is NO fun but the Bulls have hung together. Love what the team is getting out of David Nwaba on both sides of the ball: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists - 3 blocks in 32 minutes.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 56. The number of rebounds by the Bulls. Markkanen and Lopez combined for 22.

NIKO RETURNS: Niko Mirotic made his season debut and played 15 minutes going 2 of 7 from the floor. 6points, 3 rebounds.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Victor Oladipo. Victor Oladipo — more Victor Oladipo. 33 points as the Pacers ended the Cavs 13 game win streak, preventing Cleveland from setting a new franchise record.

Golden State went a perfect 6-0 on their road trip, as KD scored 13 of his 36 in the 3rd quarter in a victory over the slumping Pistons. Golden State became the 11th team in NBA history to go undefeated on a six game road trip. The Warriors blocked 15 shots and are averaging nearly nine per game, which would tie an NBA record (Washington 85-86).

Manu with some big time onions, as the Spurs beat Boston on his three pointer with five seconds left.

Toronto outscored Memphis 41-14 on fast break points, as the Raps won their fifth straight.

Denver just a 1/2 game behind Minnesota in the Northwest Division with a win over the Magic.

Bucks handed Dallas its 19th loss. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton did some serious hoopin’ in the fourth quarter.

Back to the future for Zebo—Zach Randolph turned back the clock..35 points-13 rebounds as the Kings won in NOLA.

Cleveland’s Derrick Rose has a bone spur on his left ankle and his status is up in the air regarding his short/long term activity.

Chris Bosh is keeping the door open for a possible return.

Thanks for reading CCI. You are appreciated. Love our readers and listeners (WLS 890AM). Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!