The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has waived guard Quincy Pondexter.

During his time with Chicago, Pondexter (6-7, 225) appeared in 23 games and averaged 2.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 8.6 minutes per game. He shot .286 from the field, .136 from long range and .824 from the charity stripe.