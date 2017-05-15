Bulls Player Rewind: Robin Lopez

2016-17 Robin Lopez season averages: 10.4 PPG, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST

In a season where the only consistency with the Bulls was their inconsistency, Robin Lopez was perhaps the Bulls most dependable player on the floor every night. Appearing in every game except one (missed due to suspension), the 7-footer out of Stanford came over in the Rose trade from the Knicks over the summer and immediately ingratiated himself to Bulls fans, teammates and staff with his selfless attitude, steady play and positive disposition. While he may be more known for fighting mascots off the court, on the court Robin proved himself to be a force. Let’s take a look at some of Lopez’s greatest hits from last season:

vs Philadelphia 76ers, January 29 - In a fun win over Philly, Lopez matched up with young big man Nerlens Noel and more than held his own, dominating the Sixers inside in a 121-108 home win. Lopez was his usual high-percentage, effective self, scoring 21 points on 13 shots and cleaning up on the boards, on top of protecting the rim with three rejections.

Lopez stat line: 21 points (9-13 FG), 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists

at Washington Wizards, March 17 - This is a game in which the Bulls, down Dwyane Wade, fell behind early and played catchup the rest of the game, ultimately falling just short in a five-point loss to a strong playoff team. But Lopez shined throughout the night, scoring a season-high 25 points on a blistering 12-16 shooting and grabbing 12 boards (7 on the offensive end), playing a major role in the team even being competitive in this one. Robin did the dirty work inside, fighting for rebounds and getting putback buckets, while working his midrange jumper.

Lopez stat line: 25 points (12-16 FG), 12 rebounds, 2 assists

at Milwaukee Bucks, March 26 - The Bulls made the playoffs by winning 7 of their last 9 games, and they needed every single one of those wins. Few were bigger than this 109-94 road win over the Bucks, a team that had torn up the Bulls in all three previous meetings that season, and a big reason for this win was the steady play of Lopez, who poured in 18 points and kept that jumper hitting all game long in a game the Bulls needed to have.

Lopez stat line: 18 points (9-13 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block