Bulls Player Rewind: Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis 2016-17 stats: 6.8 PPG, 4.6 REB, .5 AST

Second-year big man Bobby Portis had an up and down 2016-17, showing flashes of the potential that made him the Bulls first round pick in 2015 amidst inconsistent playing time and falling in and out of the rotation through the first half of the season. After minutes opened up for him after the trade deadline with the Bulls’ trade of Taj Gibson, Portis saw his minutes increase and his play improve, including starting 12 games. The forward out of Arkansas has a great motor and a nice jump shot, and continues to develop into a solid NBA player. Let’s take a look at some of his best performances of last season:

vs Golden State Warriors, March 2 - In a huge, nationally televised win over the Golden State Warriors, Portis’ shooting and overall play was a major reason the team stepped up big under the spotlight and took home a shocking win over the league’s best team. Portis was efficient from the floor, vacuumed up rebounds and overall provided a solid 25 minutes the Bulls needed.

Portis stat line: 17 points (6-12 FG), 2-4 3PT, 13 rebounds, 1 block

vs Utah Jazz, March 18 - During a Saturday night game against the playoff-bound Utah Jazz, Portis showed what made him such a promising prospect, getting buckets all over the floor for 22 points on a blistering 76.9% shooting, and helping the Bulls take a big 95-86 win.

Portis stat line: 22 points (10-13 FG), 1-2 3PT, 5 rebounds

at New Orleans Pelicans, April 2 - The Bulls won seven of their last nine games to make the playoffs, and, as written in previous reviews, they needed every one of them. In a well-rounded performance, Portis stepped up big in New Orleans against the Pelicans’ monster front court of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, taking home a double double while helping the Bulls get some much-needed buckets.

Portis stat line: 21 points (9-15 FG), 3-5 3PT, 11 rebounds

at Boston Celtics, April 16 - Portis stepped up in a big way in Game 1 of the Bulls first round series against the Celtics, playing perhaps the best game of his season in helping the team steal the playoff opener 106-102 in front of a stunned Boston crowd. He was absolutely on fire from the field, hitting 8 of his 10 shots including three triples, taking advantage of the Celtics’ small size to grab big rebounds and overall stepped up big on the league’s biggest stage. Though he never reached that level for the rest of the series, Game 1 was a true sign of what Bobby could one day bring to the team.

Portis stat line: 19 points (8-10 FG), 3-4 3PT, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks