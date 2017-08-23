Wisconsin Herd Acquire Rights to 11 Players in NBA G League Expansion Draft

Posted: Aug 23, 2017

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, obtained the rights to 11 players in the 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft. The Herd will hold the rights to the players for two seasons.

The Expansion Draft provides new NBA G League teams, including the Herd, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, the Erie BayHawks and the Memphis Hustle, with a Returning Player List for the 2017-18 season. Each 2016-17 NBA G League team was able to protect the rights of up to nine players and could not lose more than two of their unprotected players. The Herd was able to select up to 11 unprotected players.

Following are the complete results of the Wisconsin Herd’s 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft:

PLAYER

POS

COLLEGE

PREVIOUS NBA G LEAGUE TEAM

Vince Hunter

F

UTEP

Sioux Falls Skyforce

Gracin Bakumanya

C

Montverde Academy (HS)

Northern Arizona Suns

Perry Ellis

F

Kansas

Greensboro Swarm

Corey Walden

G

Eastern Kentucky

Maine Red Claws

Josh Davis

F

San Diego State

Greensboro Swarm

Michael Dunigan

C

Farragut Career Academy (HS)

Canton Charge

Jarvis Summers

G

Ole Miss

Rio Grande Valley Vipers

James Siakam

F

Vanderbilt

Raptors 905

Kyle Casey

F

Harvard

Northern Arizona Suns

Cady Lalanne

C

Massachusetts

Austin Spurs

Tyler Harvey

G

Eastern Washington

Lakeland Magic

The Wisconsin Herd tip-off their inaugural season in November. Season tickets are available now for all 24 regular season home games, beginning at just $192. To purchase season tickets, or for more information on the Wisconsin Herd, fans can visit WisconsinHerd.com or call a Herd sales representative at (920) 233-HERD.

 

