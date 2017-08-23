Wisconsin Herd Acquire Rights to 11 Players in NBA G League Expansion Draft

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, obtained the rights to 11 players in the 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft. The Herd will hold the rights to the players for two seasons.

The Expansion Draft provides new NBA G League teams, including the Herd, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, the Erie BayHawks and the Memphis Hustle, with a Returning Player List for the 2017-18 season. Each 2016-17 NBA G League team was able to protect the rights of up to nine players and could not lose more than two of their unprotected players. The Herd was able to select up to 11 unprotected players.

Following are the complete results of the Wisconsin Herd’s 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft:

PLAYER POS COLLEGE PREVIOUS NBA G LEAGUE TEAM Vince Hunter F UTEP Sioux Falls Skyforce Gracin Bakumanya C Montverde Academy (HS) Northern Arizona Suns Perry Ellis F Kansas Greensboro Swarm Corey Walden G Eastern Kentucky Maine Red Claws Josh Davis F San Diego State Greensboro Swarm Michael Dunigan C Farragut Career Academy (HS) Canton Charge Jarvis Summers G Ole Miss Rio Grande Valley Vipers James Siakam F Vanderbilt Raptors 905 Kyle Casey F Harvard Northern Arizona Suns Cady Lalanne C Massachusetts Austin Spurs Tyler Harvey G Eastern Washington Lakeland Magic

