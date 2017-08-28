Wisconsin Herd to Host Local Player Tryout in Oshkosh

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host a local player tryout on Saturday, Sept. 23, in Oshkosh at The 20th Avenue YMCA (3303 W. 20th Avenue).

Basketball operations personnel for the Herd and the Bucks will evaluate participants as they compete to earn an invitation to the Herd’s inaugural training camp, which will tip off in late October.

Players that are at least 18 years of age and interested in participating in the local tryout should complete an online registration form at http://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/wisconsin-herd-local-player-tryouts/. Participation is limited to the first 55 individuals who submit the required registration form along with the $150 registration fee. All registration fees are non-refundable.

A limited number of walk-up participants will be accepted on the day of the tryout pending successful completion of registration forms, which will be available on site, and credit card payment of the $150 registration fee. Credit card is the only acceptable form of payment; cash, check and money orders will not be accepted.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and all participants will be required to complete an eligibility form and health waiver onsite. The tryout will start at noon and will not be open to spectators.