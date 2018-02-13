Wisconsin Herd Acquires Brandon Jennings

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, today acquired Brandon Jennings off waivers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Brandon back to the Bucks organization and introduce him to the Herd family,” said Herd General Manager and Bucks Vice President of Basketball Operations Dave Dean. “Brandon has played at the highest levels all over the world and we look forward to him calling Oshkosh home.”

The Bucks selected Jennings with the 10th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. The 6-1, 170-pound guard appeared in 291 games with Milwaukee over four seasons and averaged 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Jennings recorded a franchise-rookie-record 55 point game with the Bucks on Nov. 14, 2009 vs. Golden State.

Jennings, 28, most recently played with Shanxi Zhongyu in the Chinese CBA. He appeared in 13 games, averaging 27.9 points, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. He will wear No. 10 for the Herd.

Fans will have the first chance to see Jennings in action with the Herd on Feb. 21 when Wisconsin hosts the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Menominee Nation Arena. Tickets are available online at WisconsinHerd.com, over the phone (800-895-0071), at the Menominee Nation Arena box office (1212 S. Main Street, Oshkosh) and at the Resch Center box office (1901 S. Oneida Street, Green Bay).