Milwaukee Bucks 'Own the Future' Statewide Tour, Presented By Pick 'N Save, Starts This Weekend

The Milwaukee Bucks will be hitting the roads of Wisconsin for the fourth annual Milwaukee Bucks “Own the Future” Statewide Tour, presented by Pick ‘n Save. Bucks guard Rashad Vaughn and 2017 first round draft pick D.J. Wilson will be joined by Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Rim Rockers and other team entertainers over the course of the two-weekend tour. Vaughn will accompany the team on the first weekend of the tour from Sept. 8-10, over parts of South, Central and Western Wisconsin, while Wilson will join the second and third days of the second leg of the tour in Eastern Wisconsin, which will take place from Sept. 15-17.

The Statewide Tour, presented by Pick ‘n Save, will feature Bucks players and personalities giving back to communities throughout the state through basketball clinics, giveaways, autograph signings and exciting performances by the Bucks entertainment teams at a variety of local events. The first weekend of the “Own the Future” Statewide Tour will feature stops in Adams, Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Madison, Wisconsin Dells and Kenosha. More details on the second weekend of the tour will be released next week.

A full list of stops for the first weekend is below:

Friday, Sept. 8

12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. BMO Harris Bank

121 N. Main St.

Adams, WI

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fall Creek vs. Colby High School Football Game

336 E. Hoover Ave.

Fall Creek, WI



Saturday, Sept. 9

9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Wisconsin Badgers Football Game & Tailgate*

Camp Randall Stadium (1400 Monroe St.)

Madison, WI

*Rashad Vaughn will be signing autographs in Badgerville from 9:45-10:45 a.m.

12:45 p.m. – 2:15p.m. Wisconsin State Capitol

2 E. Main St.

Madison, WI

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Dells Raceway Park

N1070 Smith Rd.

Wisconsin Dells, WI

Sunday, Sept. 10

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Pick ‘n Save

2811 18th St.

Kenosha, WI

7 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Pick ‘n Save

2931 S. Chicago Ave.

South Milwaukee, WI