Milwaukee Bucks Dancers Auditions Set for Saturday, July 15

MILWAUKEE (July 10, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks Dancers are searching for talented dancers to join the 2017-18 squad. Milwaukee Bucks Dancer open auditions will be held Saturday, July 15, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Doors open at 8 a.m., with registration from 9-10 a.m. Participants must be available to stay as late as 5 p.m. Callbacks are scheduled for the following day, Sunday, July 16, with doors opening at 11 a.m. and dancing beginning at 12 p.m. Dancers must bring their completed application packet, proof of ID and two non-returnable photos (one head shot and one fully body shot; photos do not need to be professional) to the initial audition.

Dancers who are selected as finalists from the callbacks will enter into a week-long training camp of rehearsals and interviews. A final live audition will be held on Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall inside the Marcus Center for Performing Arts.

In order to audition, dancers must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED. Attire for the audition is a two-piece form fitting outfit with exposed midriff and legs (no black tights), performance-ready hair and makeup, and dance, athletic, or jazz shoes with non-marking soles. Pre-choreographed routines are not necessary. All candidates must be available for all Bucks home games (regular season and playoffs) and dance practices, which are held twice a week from September through the end of the basketball season.

To register for auditions, please visit www.bucks.com/dancers. Participants can download the audition application from the website and get answers to frequently asked questions regarding the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and the audition process.