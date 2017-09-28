Milwaukee Bucks 'Classic Nights' Highlight Promotional Calendar

Six ‘Classic Nights’ – including the Return to the MECCA game – highlight the Milwaukee Bucks promotional calendar for the team’s 50th Anniversary season. Each of the six home games will feature the Bucks Classic Edition uniforms, Nike’s modern take on the original Bucks uniform from 1968. Photos of the Classic Edition uniform can be found here.

The ‘Classic Nights’ begin on Oct. 26 when the Bucks host the Boston Celtics at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Return to the MECCA game marks the first time the Bucks have hosted a regular season home game off-site in Wisconsin since they played three regular season home games in Madison during the 1974-75 season. Additional ‘Classic Nights’ highlights include Dec. 8 vs. Dallas (50th Anniversary cap), Jan. 5 vs. Toronto (Giannis Antetokounmpo Starting Lineup figurine), Jan. 26 vs. Brooklyn (Jon McGlocklin youth jersey), Feb. 27 vs. Washington (retro musical alarm clock) and Mar. 4 vs. Philadelphia (Ray Allen lunch bag). Results of the Milwaukee Bucks All 50th Team Fan Vote will be announced at each of the five ‘Classic Nights’ following the Return to the MECCA game. Information on the All 50th Team Fan Vote can be found here.

Other highlights of the promotional calendar include a retro shooting shirt on Opening Night (Oct. 20), a 2017-18 magnet schedule on Oct. 21 vs. Portland, a 50th Anniversary logo tote bag on Nov. 15 vs. Detroit, a B Sweater Koozie on Dec. 22 vs. Charlotte, a retro Bango toothbrush holder on Feb. 25 vs. New Orleans, a Viewfinder on Mar. 25 vs San Antonio and a retro pennant on Apr. 5 vs. Brooklyn. Promotional items this season have been made possible by the Bucks’ partners at BMO Harris Bank, Dental Associates, FOX Sports Wisconsin, Cousins Subs, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Pick ‘n Save and Potawatomi Hotel and Casino.

Fear the Deer Nights, featuring the team’s historic alternate court and popular black Statement Edition uniforms, will also be back this season to highlight a growing list of always popular theme nights at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Fear the Deer games will take place on Dec. 15 Chicago, Jan. 12 vs. Golden State, Feb. 2 vs. New York and March 7 vs. Houston. Additional theme nights include a Halloween-themed game vs. Oklahoma City on Oct. 31, Veterans’ Night presented by We Energies on Nov. 11 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Love Your Melon Night on Dec. 9 vs. Utah, Star Wars themed game vs. Chicago on Dec. 15, Holiday themed game vs. Charlotte on Dec. 22, BucksFit Night presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin on Jan 26th vs Brooklyn, Black History Month celebration presented by We Energies on Feb. 2 vs. New York, Salute to the Olympics on Feb. 15 vs. Denver, Bango’s birthday celebration on Feb. 25 vs. New Orleans, Pride Night presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin vs. Indiana on March 2, Noche Latina on March 9 vs. New York, 90s and St. Patrick’s Day themed game on March 17 vs. Atlanta, and Fan Appreciation Night vs. Orlando on April 9.

For more information on the Bucks promotional calendar for the upcoming 2017-18 season, log on to www.bucks.com/giveaways.