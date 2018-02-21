Milwaukee Bucks, City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Public Schools Partner to Launch 'Mentor Greater Milwaukee'

MILWAUKEE (February 21, 2018) – The Milwaukee Bucks, City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are partnering to spearhead a transformative new organization: MENTOR Greater Milwaukee (MGM) – the 26th affiliate of MENTOR’s National Mentoring Network. MENTOR Greater Milwaukee will advocate for the expansion of quality mentoring in metro Milwaukee and serve as a resource for mentors and mentoring initiatives with the support of all three partners.

MENTOR Greater Milwaukee will increase existing mentoring programs’ capacity, provide technical assistance and training, raise awareness for the need of mentors and determine how everyone – individuals, businesses, government agencies, schools, faith communities and nonprofits – can work together to help ensure positive outcomes for Milwaukee’s youth. MENTOR Greater Milwaukee will also coalesce stakeholders to expand engagements and investors locally.

“In late 2014, the NBA partnered with MENTOR and made a commitment to help recruit 25,000 new mentors over five years,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “Incredibly, the NBA family hit that mark in 18 months and then doubled their commitment. The Milwaukee Bucks are huge believers in the power of mentoring, because the data shows that mentoring works. We know that the best work is done in partnership, and that is why we are eager to collaborate with the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Public Schools to help launch MGM, which will work to ensure that all youth in Milwaukee have access to a quality mentor or mentoring program.”

“The City of Milwaukee is pleased to announce MENTOR Greater Milwaukee, a partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Public Schools, which will work to increase the number of mentors to benefit our young people,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “Mentorship is an important way to connect our youth with someone who can guide them, keep them engaged and invest in their futures.”

The Bucks, City of Milwaukee and MPS formed MENTOR Greater Milwaukee because they recognize the benefits mentoring has on Milwaukee’s youth and young adults. Young people with mentors are more likely to graduate from high school and go to college, more likely to engage in extracurricular activities and sports, and more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities and become mentors themselves.

“MENTOR Greater Milwaukee will bring a surge of mentors into our schools with real potential to connect with students, help to improve their academic achievement and attendance, and inspire them to pursue their goals,” said Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darienne Driver. “We believe mentors can help inspire our students and we are extremely excited about having been at the ground level of building this important opportunity for MPS students.”

In addition to forming MGM, the search is underway for an Executive Director of the newly-created organization. MGM is seeking a visionary who understands Milwaukee’s youth mentoring landscape, who is a collaborative and strategic leader that is able to balance “big picture” thinking with the administrative know-how of a results-oriented manager and has a track record of building partnerships and community collaboration. The search is being conducted with support from Positively Partners. Interested candidates can apply at https://www.positivelypartners.org/job/?p=showJob&ID=17.

MENTOR

MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership (MENTOR) is the unifying champion for expanding quality youth mentoring relationships across the U.S. For more than 25 years, MENTOR has served the mentoring field by providing a public voice; developing and delivering resources to mentoring programs nationwide; and promoting quality for mentoring through evidence-based standards, innovative research, and essential tools.

POSITIVELY PARTNERS

Positively Partners is a social enterprise committed to helping schools and nonprofit organizations achieve exceptional performance from their employees. We are recruiters, psychology practitioners, human resources professionals, trainers and system design experts working together to hire, engage, retain, develop and best position talented professionals to achieve exceptional results for the communities served. Positively Partners has developed a search and selection model that organizations like MENTOR can use to help the organization identify and vet a diverse pool of candidates with the skills, mindsets and ability required for success. For more information about Positively Partners please visit www.positivelypartners.org.