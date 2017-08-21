Milwaukee Bucks Announce Audition Dates for Entertainment Network Performance Groups

The Milwaukee Bucks are once again searching for Wisconsin’s most fun, energetic and talented performers to join the various groups that comprise the Bucks Entertainment Network. Bucks fans of all ages are invited to attend Audition Week at the recently-opened Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center from Aug. 28 – Sept. 1, with another audition at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Sept. 5. Auditions for Bucks Beats, presented by Cascio Interstate Music, Bucks Grand Dancers, Young Bucks dance team, Hoop Troop, presented by Chili’s, and the Rim Rockers dunk team will be held on six different dates during Audition Week.

Free parking will be available on the night of auditions for all participants in the BMO Harris Bradley Center parking structure on the corner of Highland Ave. and Sixth St. Participants should enter the Sports Science Center at the main entrance to the facility on the corner of Sixth St. and Juneau Ave.

A complete schedule for Audition Week is below:

Monday, Aug. 28

Rim Rockers

Audition: 5:30-10 p.m.

The Rim Rockers are the Bucks’ high-flying trampoline dunk team that wows fans at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and around the world. Candidates must be 18 years old. Experience in basketball, gymnastics, track and field or extreme sports is encouraged, but not required.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Bucks Grand Dancers

Audition: 7:30-10 p.m.

The Bucks Grand Dancers are comprised of men and women over the age of 55. Their unique style and outgoing personalities have made them a fan-favorite at Bucks games and an internet sensation since the group’s inception 11 years ago.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Young Bucks

Audition: 5:30-9 p.m.

This group of “Young Bucks” is sure to light up the court. Consisting of boys and girls ages 7-13, these kids really know how to put on a show. With their energetic spirit and eye catching moves, you won’t want to miss a performance by these young stars.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Hoop Troop

Audition: 5:30-10 p.m.

Hoop Troop, presented by Chili’s, is the in-game entertainment crew responsible for crowd interaction, on-court promotions, concourse activities and prize giveaways, and is also involved in various events in the community. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and possess an energetic and outgoing personality.

Friday, Sept. 1

Bucks Beats

Audition: 6-10 p.m.

Bucks Beats, presented by Cascio Interstate Music, is the official drumline of the Milwaukee Bucks that offers exciting percussion performances in the arena and throughout the community. Candidates must be at least 16 years old and have a passion for entertaining a crowd.

Tuesday, Sept. 5*

Hoop Troop

Audition: 5:30-10 p.m.

*Audition will be held at the BMO Harris Bradley Center with free parking available the night of the audition in the BMO Harris Bradley Center parking structure*

For more information on the entire Bucks Entertainment Network or Audition Week, visit www.bucks.com/entertainment or email bbegley@bucks.com.