Milwaukee Bucks and Daktronics Announce Pair of New Community Initiatives

The Milwaukee Bucks and Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) today announced a new pair of community platforms to expand upon the partnership the organizations announced last week. As part of the new joint community platform, Daktronics will create 10,000 packages of Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Police Department co-branded Bucks player cards for MPD officers to distribute throughout the community. Additionally, Daktronics has pledged to provide six new scoreboards for area youth and recreation centers, with the first set to be installed at COA Youth & Family Centers’ Riverwest location, the site of today’s announcement.

“While Daktronics’ world-class digital displays will provide immense value to fans inside the new downtown arena, we are equally committed to ensuring the benefits of this partnership radiate outward throughout the Milwaukee community and across the state,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “We’re so fortunate to have corporate partners who share our vision for building a stronger and more vibrant community.”

“We’re happy to use this opportunity to give back to the Milwaukee community through our partnership with the Bucks,” said Tony Mulder, Daktronics Regional Manager. “Daktronics has had a significant reseller and dealer network in the Milwaukee area for a number of years, and we’re looking forward to sharing with a community that has been integral to our success as a business within the region.”

Each set of Bucks player cards features all 15 members of the Bucks team in a co-branded Bucks and MPD package. Daktronics has pledged to create 10,000 packages, all of which will be donated to the Milwaukee Police Department for use in community outreach efforts.

“The Milwaukee Police Department is excited to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks and Daktronics to provide basketball cards to local youth,” Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn said. “This program will help further strengthen MPD’s bond with the community and provide an outreach tool to those we serve.”

“I’m grateful the Milwaukee Bucks continue to make contributing to their hometown a priority and that their partnership with Daktronics involves a community component,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett added. “Having Bucks players cards to distribute will help build and strengthen the Milwaukee Police Department’s community outreach efforts.”

In addition to the player cards, Daktronics will be donating six scoreboards to be installed at schools or community centers throughout the state of Wisconsin. The first board will be installed in the coming weeks at COA Youth & Family Centers’ Riverwest location. COA Youth & Family Centers helps Milwaukee children, teens and families reach their greatest potential through a continuum of educational, recreational and social work programs offered through its urban community centers and rural camp facility. Locations for the remaining five scoreboards will be announced at a later date.

Last week, the Bucks announced that Daktronics, the industry-leader in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards and other programmable digital displays, will be outfitting the new arena with a custom-designed 52-display centerhung scoreboard featuring more than 16 million LEDs, while also designing and installing additional indoor and outdoor displays inside the new arena and throughout the surrounding development. Daktronics will also provide scoreboards for the new state-of-the-art Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, currently under construction adjacent to the new arena.