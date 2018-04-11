Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. to Donate 343 Trees to 83 Wisconsin Schools

The 343 3-pointers that the Milwaukee Bucks made at home during the 2017-18 regular season will help make Wisconsin communities greener through a partnership with American Transmission Co. (ATC). The Bucks’ Trees for Threes campaign with ATC is in its second year, and this year ATC will donate funds to plant 343 trees at 83 Wisconsin schools.

The schools applied for the program earlier in the Bucks season. The Bucks’ 343 3-pointers made at the BMO Harris Bradley Center this season were the second-most threes made at home in a single season in franchise history. The full list of 83 schools that will be receiving those trees can be found here.

More information regarding the date and location of an upcoming tree planting ceremony will be announced at a later date.

About ATC

American Transmission Co. is a Wisconsin-based company that owns and operates the electric transmission system in portions of the Upper Midwest. Formed in 2001 as the nation’s first multi-state transmission-only utility, ATC operates more than 9,600 miles of transmission lines and 554 substations. For more information, visit www.atcllc.com.