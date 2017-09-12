Milwaukee Bucks '50th Anniversary' Statewide Tour, Presented by Pick 'n Save, Continues This Weekend

The Milwaukee Bucks will be back on the road this weekend for the second leg of the Bucks “50th Anniversary” Statewide Tour, presented by Pick ‘n Save. Bucks 2017 First Round draft pick D.J. Wilson will be joining the tour on Saturday with Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Rim Rockers and other team entertainers, tipping-off the tour on Friday. Wilson will join the tour on Saturday in Appleton after initial tour stops by the rest of the Bucks “50th Anniversary” Statewide Tour crew in West Bend, Appleton, Neenah and Chilton on Friday. The tour will continue with Wilson to Appleton, Crivitz, Sturgeon Bay and Luxemburg on Saturday, before wrapping up with stops in Sturgeon Bay, Manitowoc and Cedarburg on Sunday.

The Statewide Tour will consist of Wilson and other Bucks personalities giving back to communities throughout the state through basketball clinics, giveaways, autograph signings and exciting performances by the Bucks entertainment teams at a variety of local events.

A full list of stops for the second weekend is below:

Friday, Sept. 15

11:30 – 11:45 a.m. West Bend Harley-Davidson

2910 W. Washington St.

West Bend, WI

12:30 – 12:45 p.m. Dental Associates

2115 E. Evergreen Dr.

Appleton, WI

4 – 4:45 p.m. BMO Harris Bank

35 E. Main St.

Chilton, WI

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Chilton vs. Sheboygan Falls High School Football Game

530 W. Main St.

Chilton, WI

Saturday, Sept. 16

8:45 – 9:15 a.m. Oshkosh Farmers Market with the Wisconsin Herd

400 & 500 blocks of N. Main St. & 100 block of Church Ave.

Oshkosh, WI

10:15 – 11 a.m. BMO Harris Bank*

2915 W. College Ave.

Appleton, WI

*D.J. Wilson will join the tour at this stop, and will be with the tour the rest of the way

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. Oktoberfest in Crivitz

510 Louisa St.

Crivitz, WI

4:45 – 5:30 p.m. Sturgeon Bay Harvest Festival

Downtown

Third Avenue

Sturgeon Bay, WI

6:45 – 8:30 p.m. Wisconsin Fall Nationals at Luxemburg Speedway

625 3rd St.

Luxemburg, WI

Sunday, Sept. 17

9:45 – 10:15 a.m. Pick ‘n Save

1847 Egg Harbor Rd.

Sturgeon Bay, WI

1:45 – 2:15 p.m. Copps

3300 Calumet Ave.

Manitowoc, WI

4 – 5 p.m. Cedarburg Fall Festival

Downtown

Cedarburg, WI