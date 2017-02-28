Medical Update on Michael Beasley

Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley suffered a left knee injury during the second quarter of last night’s game at Cleveland. He underwent an MRI examination this morning that revealed a hyperextended left knee. Beasley is expected to be sidelined for at least the next three games (vs. Denver, vs. LA Clippers, vs. Toronto) and will be re-evaluated at that time.

In 50 games (five starts) this season, Beasley is averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.1 minutes per contest. He leads the team in field goal percentage (career-high 54.2) and is connecting on a career-high 42.1 percent (16-38) of his 3-point field goal attempts.

Beasley, 28, was acquired from Houston in a trade that sent guard Tyler Ennis to the Rockets on Sept. 22.