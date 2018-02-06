Medical Update on Matthew Dellavedova

MILWAUKEE (February 6, 2018) – Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova suffered a sprained right ankle in Sunday’s win at Brooklyn. Yesterday evening, he underwent an MRI and subsequent examination by team physician Dr. William Raasch at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. The exam confirmed a sprained right ankle that is expected to sideline Dellavedova for up to four weeks.

This season, Dellavedova has played in 37 games (three starts) and is averaging 4.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game.