Medical Update on Jabari Parker

Bucks forward Jabari Parker suffered a left knee injury during the third quarter of last night’s game vs. Miami at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. This morning, Parker underwent an MRI that revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. Parker will undergo surgery to repair the injury and will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season. The recovery and rehabilitation period is estimated at 12 months.

In 51 games (50 starts) this season, Parker averaged 20.1 points (2nd on team), 6.2 rebounds (3rd on team), 2.8 assists (4th on team) and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes (2nd on team) per game. He scored in double figures 47 times, including 20-plus points in 28 games.