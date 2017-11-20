James Young Named NBA G League Performer of the Week

The NBA G League named Wisconsin Herd forward James Young the NBA G League Performer of the Week for games played Monday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 19.

During the Herd’s 2-0 homestand, Young (6-7, 239) was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 34.5 points per game while shooting 62.5 percent (20-of-32) from the field. Young averaged 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game over the two-game stretch.

Young posted a career-high 40 points on Saturday, Nov. 18 and led the Herd to a 132-125 victory against the Maine Red Claws. The Kentucky product shot 80 percent (12-of-15) from the field, 57 percent (4-of-7) from three-point range and 92.3 percent (12-of-13) from the line. Young is averaging 26.8 points per game for the 2017-18 season and is currently ranked No. 2 overall among G League players in that category.

Young is the second consecutive member of the Herd to be named the NBA G League’s Performer of the Week. Xavier Munford received the honor for games played Nov. 3 through Nov. 12.