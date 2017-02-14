Injury Update on Jabari Parker

Milwaukee Bucks General Manager John Hammond announced that forward Jabari Parker underwent successful surgery today to repair his left ACL injury. The surgery was performed at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., by Dr. Robert LaPrade.

Parker will miss the remainder of the season with the recovery and rehabilitation period estimated at 12 months. A timeline for his return to basketball activity will be established at a later date. Parker suffered the injury in the third quarter of Milwaukee’s game vs. Miami on Feb. 8.