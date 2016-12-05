Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Honor is the second of Antetokounmpo’s career and the first for a Buck since 2015
Posted: Dec 05, 2016

The National Basketball Association announced today that Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 28-Dec. 4. The award is the second of Antetokounmpo’s career and the first for a Buck since Antetokounmpo won the award in February of 2015.

Antetokounmpo averaged 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game during the week while leading the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record. Against Cleveland on Nov. 29, Antetokounmpo tied his career high with 34 points and added 12 rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks. He joined Anthony Davis as the only players in the NBA this season to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a game. Antetokounmpo also joined LeBron James as the only two players age 21 or younger to have 30/12/5/5 in a game since 1983. In a win over Brooklyn on Dec. 1, Antetokounmpo came close to his second triple-double of the season with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, despite not playing in the fourth quarter. He followed that game up with his seventh double-double of the season, scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds in addition to a career-high-tying five blocks in a Bucks win at home against the Nets on Dec. 3.

In honor of Antetokounmpo’s 22nd birthday tomorrow and being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Bucks fans can celebrate by getting tickets in select locations to two games against the Bucks biggest opponents (12/15 vs. Chicago and 12/20 vs. Cleveland) for just $22.

2 for $22 Ticket Package

Assist of the Night - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes the behind the back pass to John Henson for the dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo Highlight Reel

Assist of the Night - Giannis Antetokounmpo
Assist of the Night - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes the behind the back pass to John Henson for the dunk
Dec 3, 2016  |  00:27
Giannis Tallies Five (Sick) Blocks
Giannis Tallies Five (Sick) Blocks

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his strong play on the defensive end with five sensational blocks against the Brooklyn Nets.
Dec 3, 2016  |  00:29
Get Out of Giannis' Way
Get Out of Giannis' Way

November 29, 2016: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Highlights of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nov 29, 2016  |  01:30
Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams It Home
Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams It Home

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it look easy with the back door cut, pump fake and jam.
Dec 3, 2016  |  00:19
All That Greek Freakness
All That Greek Freakness

December 01, 2016: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets - Highlights of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Dec 1, 2016  |  00:18
Giannis Is LONG
Giannis Is LONG

December 01, 2016: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets - Highlights of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Dec 1, 2016  |  00:18
Giannis Goes Up and Under the Defender
Giannis Goes Up and Under the Defender

November 29, 2016: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Highlights of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nov 29, 2016  |  00:14
Giannis Goes Coast to Coast
Giannis Goes Coast to Coast

November 29, 2016: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Highlights of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nov 29, 2016  |  00:21
Giannis' Long Left
Giannis' Long Left

Giannis makes the tough left handed lay-up look oh so easy.
Nov 25, 2016  |  00:17
Swat and a dunk by Giannis
Swat and a dunk by Giannis

November 29, 2016: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Highlights of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nov 29, 2016  |  00:58
Giannis slams it home again
Giannis slams it home again

November 29, 2016: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Highlights of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nov 29, 2016  |  01:04
Antetokounmpo, Giannis

Bucks