Giannis Antetokounmpo Named to All-NBA Second Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the All-NBA Second Team, the league announced today, giving him yet another achievement for his play during a stellar fourth season in the NBA. Antetokounmpo is the first Buck to be selected to an All-NBA team since Andrew Bogut was an All-NBA Third Team selection for the 2009-10 season. Sidney Moncrief was the last Buck to be named to an All-NBA Second Team, earning the last of his five All-NBA honors during his Bucks career following the 1985-86 season.

In 2016-17, Antetokounmpo was the driving force behind the Bucks earning their second playoff berth in the last three seasons, and the team’s first winning record (42-40) since the 2009-10 season. He averaged career highs in nearly all statistical categories including points (22.9), rebounds (8.8), assists (5.4), blocks (1.9) and steals (1.6) per game while shooting a career-high 52.1 percent from the field. Antetokounmpo made history by becoming the first player in the NBA to finish a season in the top-20 for total points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals, and became just the fifth player all-time to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game over the course of a season.

In February, Antetokounmpo became the youngest Buck to start an All-Star Game, and the first since Moncrief in 1986, as he made his first All-Star Game appearance at the 66th NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans where he scored an Eastern Conference-high 30 points.

Antetokounmpo is the 10th player in franchise history to be named to an All-NBA Team and his selection this season marks the 21st time a Buck has found his way onto an All-NBA First, Second or Third Team. Isaiah Thomas (Boston), Stephen Curry (Golden State), Kevin Durant (Golden State) and Rudy Gobert (Utah) joined Antetokounmpo on the All-NBA Second Team.

The All-NBA Teams are chosen by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Voters select two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.