Giannis Antetokounmpo Lands in Top Ten of NBA's Most Popular Jerseys

A stellar fourth season in the NBA, and first All-Star Game appearance, have helped land Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the top-10 of the NBA’s most popular jerseys for this season. The league today released its ranking of the top-15 most popular jerseys for the 2016-17 season and Antetokounmpo came in at No. 9, five spots higher than his debut ranking at No. 14, which was released in January.

While averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game, along with a career-high field goal percentage this season, Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to their second playoff berth in three seasons, and the team’s first winning record since the 2009-10 season. Antetokounmpo became the Bucks’ first All-Star since 2004, and first All-Star starter since 1986, when he started for the Eastern Conference in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Antetokounmpo’s debut on the NBA’s most popular jersey list in January marked the first time a Buck was in the top 15 of jersey sales since Gary Payton ranked 15th in December of 2003.

Fans wishing to still buy that Antetokounmpo jersey missing from their collection, or to buy some of the newly printed Bucks playoff merchandise, can do so just in time for the start of the playoffs. Playoff merchandise will be arriving this week on Thursday, April 13, and can be bought at Bucks Pro Shop and Name of the Game locations. Bucks Pro Shop locations will also have an extended playoff selection and special hours throughout the Bucks postseason run. The Bucks Pro Shop located at the BMO Harris Bradley Center will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. beginning on Monday, April 17. For a complete list of Bucks Pro Shop and Name of the Game locations, or to shop online, visit www.bucks.com/proshop.