Game Time Change: Bucks to Tip Off at 1:00 P.M. vs. Washington On Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks game vs. the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Jan. 8, will now tip off at 1:00 p.m. CT at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The game was previously scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the game at 11:30 a.m.

The first 5,000 children in attendance for Sunday’s game will receive a Bucks mini basketball, presented by Pick ‘n Save.

Tickets for Sunday’s game are still available and can be purchased in person at the BMO Harris Bradley Center box office, online at www.bucks.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

