Fox Valley Basketball Season Tickets Now On Sale to General Public

The Milwaukee Bucks today announced that season tickets for Fox Valley Basketball are now officially on sale to the general public for the 2017-18 NBA Development League season. Starting today, fans can secure season ticket memberships and be a part of the team’s inaugural season, which tips off in November. Full season memberships start at just $192, which includes tickets to 24 regular season games played through March.

Premium season ticket memberships are also available, giving fans access to exclusive club spaces offering high-end amenities, complimentary food and beverage, and the best VIP experience in the Fox Valley.

"We are thrilled to officially launch season ticket sales for Fox Valley Basketball as we prepare to bring the community a lot of excitement in this inaugural season," said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin. "Our goal is for our games to be affordable and accessible and to help give us a great home court advantage in Oshkosh.”

For more information on Fox Valley Basketball season ticket memberships, please visit www.foxvalleybasketball.com or call NBA D-League dedicated sales representatives within the Bucks office at (414) 227-0599.

