Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Bucks Announce 2017-18 Telecast Schedule and Broadcast Team

Schedule Includes 78 Games + 2 Preseason Games

Bucks Legend Vin Baker Steps Up as Primary ‘Bucks Live’ Analyst

Steve Novak Added as ‘Bucks Live’ Contributor

FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Bucks today announced a 78-game broadcast schedule for the 2017-18 season. The regional sports network’s regular season Bucks coverage tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 18, for the Season Opener in Boston. Coverage continues on Friday, Oct. 20 as FOX Sports Wisconsin televises the Home Opener against Cleveland and offers a special one-hour edition of Bucks Live beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT.

The broadcast team will once again feature Gus Johnson and Marques Johnson, who return to the team for a third season. The duo rejoin long-time Bucks announcers Jim Paschke and Jon McGlocklin, who are entering their 32nd and 42nd years, respectively, of calling Bucks action.

Bucks legend Vin Baker will take on a larger role with the broadcast team, stepping up as primary analyst for all Bucks Live shows throughout season. He’ll be paired with FOX Sports Wisconsin anchor Craig Coshun for pre and postgame shows and team up with newcomer Steve Novak who joins the team as an occasional contributor. Telly Hughes and Sophia Minnaert complete the FOX Sports Wisconsin team and will handle sideline reporting duties again this season.

The 78-game regular season schedule includes 39 telecasts from the BMO Harris Bradley Center and 39 road contests. Bucks Live on FOX Sports Wisconsin will air before and after every telecast.

FOX Sports Wisconsin’s broadcast schedule also includes two Bucks preseason games, on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 13 when the team hosts the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons.

Fans can get ready for the NBA action with the Bucks Season Preview show, which premieres on Wednesday, October 4 at 10:30pm or immediately following the preseason game.

All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

FOX Sports Wisconsin reaches more than 1.7 million homes and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: FOXSportsWisconsin.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram.