Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Bucks Announce 2017-18 Telecast Schedule and Broadcast Team

Schedule Includes 78 Games + 2 Preseason Games

Bucks Legend Vin Baker Steps Up as Primary ‘Bucks Live’ Analyst

Steve Novak Added as ‘Bucks Live’ Contributor

 

FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Bucks today announced a 78-game broadcast schedule for the 2017-18 season. The regional sports network’s regular season Bucks coverage tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 18, for the Season Opener in Boston. Coverage continues on Friday, Oct. 20 as FOX Sports Wisconsin televises the Home Opener against Cleveland and offers a special one-hour edition of Bucks Live beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT.

The broadcast team will once again feature Gus Johnson and Marques Johnson, who return to the team for a third season. The duo rejoin long-time Bucks announcers Jim Paschke and Jon McGlocklin, who are entering their 32nd and 42nd years, respectively, of calling Bucks action.

Bucks legend Vin Baker will take on a larger role with the broadcast team, stepping up as primary analyst for all Bucks Live shows throughout season. He’ll be paired with FOX Sports Wisconsin anchor Craig Coshun for pre and postgame shows and team up with newcomer Steve Novak who joins the team as an occasional contributor. Telly Hughes and Sophia Minnaert complete the FOX Sports Wisconsin team and will handle sideline reporting duties again this season.

The 78-game regular season schedule includes 39 telecasts from the BMO Harris Bradley Center and 39 road contests. Bucks Live on FOX Sports Wisconsin will air before and after every telecast.

FOX Sports Wisconsin’s broadcast schedule also includes two Bucks preseason games, on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 13 when the team hosts the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons.

Fans can get ready for the NBA action with the Bucks Season Preview show, which premieres on Wednesday, October 4 at 10:30pm or immediately following the preseason game.

All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

FOX Sports Wisconsin reaches more than 1.7 million homes and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: FOXSportsWisconsin.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram.

Date Day Opponent Time
Oct. 4 Wednesday Preseason-Indiana 7:00 PM
Oct. 13 Friday Preseason-Detroit 7:30 PM
Oct. 18 Wednesday at Boston 6:30 PM
Oct. 20 Friday Cleveland 6:00 PM
Oct. 21 Saturday Portland 7:30 PM
Oct. 23 Monday Charlotte 7:00 PM
Oct. 29 Sunday at Atlanta 2:30 PM
Oct. 31 Tuesday Oklahoma City 7:00 PM
Nov. 1 Wednesday at Charlotte 6:00 PM
Nov. 3 Friday at Detroit  6:00 PM
Nov. 7 Tuesday at Cleveland 6:00 PM
Nov. 10 Friday at San Antonio 8:00 PM
Nov. 11 Saturday LA Lakers 7:30 PM
Nov. 13  Monday  Memphis  7:00 PM
Nov. 15  Wednesday  Detroit  7:00 PM
Nov. 18 Saturday  at Dallas  8:00 PM
Nov. 20  Monday  Washington  7:00 PM
Nov. 22  Wednesday  at Phoenix  8:00 PM
Nov. 25  Saturday  at Utah  8:00 PM
Nov. 28  Tuesday  at Sacramento  9:00 PM
Nov. 30  Thursday  at Portland  9:00 PM
Dec. 2  Saturday  Sacramento  7:30 PM
Dec. 4  Monday  at Boston  6:30 PM
Dec. 6 Wednesday  Detroit  7:00 PM
Dec. 8  Friday  Dallas  7:00 PM
Dec. 9  Saturday  Utah  7:30 PM
Dec. 13  Wednesday  at New Orleans  7:00 PM
Dec. 15  Friday  Chicago  7:00 PM
Dec. 16  Saturday  at Houston  7:00 PM
Dec. 19  Tuesday  Cleveland  7:00 PM
Dec. 22  Friday  Charlotte  7:00 PM
Dec. 23  Saturday  at Charlotte  6:00 PM
Dec. 26  Tuesday  Chicago  7:00 PM
Dec. 28  Thursday  Minnesota  7:00 PM
Dec. 29  Friday  at Oklahoma City 7:00 PM
Jan. 1  Monday  at Toronto  6:30 PM
Jan. 3  Wednesday  Indiana  7:00 PM
Jan. 5  Friday  Toronto  7:00 PM
Jan. 6  Saturday  at Washington  7:00 PM
Jan. 8  Monday  at Indiana  6:00 PM
Jan. 10  Wednesday  Orlando  7:00 PM
Jan. 12  Friday  Golden State  7:00 PM
Jan. 14  Sunday  at Miami  12:00 PM
Jan. 15  Monday  at Washington  1:00 PM
Jan. 17  Wednesday   Miami  7:00 PM
Jan. 20  Saturday  at Philadelphia  6:30 PM
Jan. 22  Monday  Phoenix  7:00 PM
Jan. 26  Friday  Brooklyn  7:00 PM
Jan. 28  Sunday  at Chicago  2:30 PM
Jan. 29  Monday  Philadelphia  7:00 PM
Feb. 1  Thursday  at Minnesota  7:00 PM
Feb. 2  Friday  New York  7:00 PM
Feb. 4  Sunday  at Brooklyn  11:00 AM
Feb. 6  Tuesday  at New York  6:30 PM
Feb. 9  Friday  at Miami  7:00 PM
Feb. 10  Saturday  at Orlando  6:00 PM
Feb. 13  Tuesday  Atlanta  7:00 PM
Feb. 15  Thursday  Denver  7:00 PM
Feb. 23  Friday  at Toronto  6:30 PM
Feb. 25  Sunday  New Orleans  2:00 PM
Feb. 28  Wednesday  at Detroit  6:00 PM
Mar. 2 Friday  Indiana  7:00 PM
Mar. 4 Sunday  Philadelphia  7:00 PM
Mar. 5 Monday  at Indiana  6:00 PM
Mar. 7 Wednesday  Houston  7:00 PM
Mar. 9 Friday  New York  7:00 PM
Mar. 12 Monday  at Memphis  7:00 PM
Mar. 14 Wednesday  at Orlando  6:00 PM
Mar. 17 Saturday  Atlanta  5:00 PM
Mar. 19 Monday  at Cleveland  6:00 PM
Mar. 21 Wednesday  LA Clippers 7:00 PM
Mar. 23 Friday  at Chicago  7:00 PM
Mar. 25 Sunday  San Antonio  2:30 PM
Mar. 30 Friday  at LA Lakers  9:30 PM +
Apr. 1 Sunday  at Denver  7:00 PM
Apr. 3 Tuesday  Boston  7:00 PM +
Apr. 5 Thursday  Brooklyn  7:00 PM
Apr. 7 Saturday  at New York  6:30 PM +
Apr. 9 Monday  Orlando  7:00 PM
Apr. 11 Wednesday  at Philadelphia  7:00 PM

 

Tags
Bucks
Posted: Sep 20, 2017

Related Content

Bucks