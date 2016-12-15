Bucks Statement on the Passing of Craig Sager

The Milwaukee Bucks released the following statement regarding the passing of Craig Sager:

“Craig was the embodiment of strength and courage, and a true inspiration to millions of people around the world. His professionalism and relentless positivity left indelible marks on the NBA landscape and the countless people who had the pleasure and privilege of working with him. The entire Bucks family is deeply saddened by today’s news and sends its thoughts and prayers to the Sager family. We are all Sager Strong.”