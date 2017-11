The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled guard Sterling Brown from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Brown played two games with the Herd while on assignment and averaged 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32.3 minutes per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field.

Bucks rookie Sterling Brown dropped 26 points in last night's @WisconsinHerd win!! pic.twitter.com/S8RaUZMrDH — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 19, 2017

