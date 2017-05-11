Bucks Promote Deb Logan to Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for New D-League Team in Oshkosh

The Milwaukee Bucks announced today the promotion of Deb Logan to Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the franchise’s new NBA D-League affiliate in Oshkosh, Wis. In her new role, Logan will oversee all aspects of the new team’s corporate outreach, including growing the team’s corporate base and managing and activating the team’s partner accounts.

“Deb is a tremendously skilled sports executive with three decades of experience building and managing successful partner relationships,” said Steve Brandes, president of the Bucks’ D-League affiliate. “We’re thrilled to have her leading the charge as we begin to forge meaningful relationships with our new neighbors throughout the Fox River Valley.”

A Wisconsin native and graduate of UW-Whitewater, Logan joined the Bucks organization in 1999 as the team’s manager of corporate sales before being promoted to senior director of partnership sales in 2013. Logan began her career in sports at 620 WTMJ and Journal Broadcasting Group in Milwaukee, where she served as an account executive for 11 years selling on-air inventory for Bucks, Brewers, Packers and Badgers radio broadcasts.