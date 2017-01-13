Bucks Pro Shops to Sell Limited-Edition, Game-Worn Sagerstrong shirts at Tonight's Game vs Miami

On December 15, the NBA family lost an iconic member when Craig Sager passed away following a lengthy bout with leukemia. A long-time contributor to TNT’s NBA broadcasts and countless other sporting events, Sager was the embodiment of strength and courage, and a true inspiration to millions around the world. At that night’s Bucks game vs. Chicago, the entire team honored Sager’s legacy by wearing his unique Sagerstrong shirts during pregame warmups.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Bucks Pro Shops are pleased to announce that those game-worn shirts will be available for sale beginning at tonight’s game vs. Miami, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting the Sagerstrong Foundation in support of cancer research and education. The 10 shirts worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker and the other Bucks who appeared in the Dec. 15 game will be sold at the Bucks Authentics kiosk located on the 200-level concourse outside of section 217, with prices ranging from $100 to $400 depending on the player. Each shirt will come with a certificate of authenticity.