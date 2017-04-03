Bucks Partner with Prostar to Provide State-of-the-Art Flooring For New Training Center

A 25-year relationship continues as the Milwaukee Bucks announced today that they will team up with Prostar Surfaces, Inc., to provide flooring needs at the new Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center. Prostar is a Milwaukee-based company that has provided surfacing needs across the Midwest for over three decades, including the Bucks court at the BMO Harris Bradley Center for the last 25-plus seasons. Merging the vision of the Bucks with the expertise of Prostar will continue to ensure playability, safety, comfort and performance at the Bucks’ new state-of-the-art facility in downtown Milwaukee.

“Prostar has provided us impeccable products and impeccable service for over 25 years, and we couldn’t be prouder to continue this partnership into the future as we work together to build state-of-the-art new facilities in downtown Milwaukee,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said.

In addition to the basketball court surfaces, Prostar will meet the team’s flooring needs throughout the new Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, including the weight room and training room flooring, an Olympic-caliber track surface, and portable and mounted basketball backstops and hoops. All hardwood for the practice floor will be sourced from Wisconsin’s most pristine forest located on the Menomonie Tribal Lands in Menomonie County, Wis., and will be turned into lumber by Menomonie Tribal Enterprises Inc., located in Neopit, Wis.

“Prostar is extremely excited to continue its partnership with the Bucks and support the great things they are doing for Milwaukee and Wisconsin,” Prostar President Hal Koller said. “While we are proud of all the flooring being supplied and installed in the Bucks facilities, of particular satisfaction will be the practice court, which will be installed by our employees, made from trees grown and harvested in Wisconsin, and engineered with unmatched safety and performance. These things all attest to the fact that the Bucks, Milwaukee and Wisconsin are world class. From the game court to the weight room surface, the players will have the best surfaces in the world under their feet.”

While Prostar has worked closely with the Bucks over the last 25 years, including the painting and servicing of the Bucks’ two home courts, they’ve also worked with longstanding customers in the Milwaukee area such as the Wisconsin Athletic Club, the Milwaukee Art Museum, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

In addition to providing the flooring for the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, Prostar will also work with the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation to provide new or refurbished courts for schools and community centers around the state of Wisconsin. Details of this joint community platform will be announced at a later date.