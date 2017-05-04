Bucks Launch Team to Compete in New NBA 2K eSports League

The Milwaukee Bucks announced today the franchise’s commitment to field a team in the recently-launched NBA 2K eSports league, which is set to debut in 2018. The Bucks will be one of 17 NBA franchises competing in the league during its inaugural season.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to get in on the ground floor of an industry that is enjoying immense growth and has so much untapped potential,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “We’re thrilled to see the NBA continuing to lead the charge in forming this innovative league, and look forward to engaging a whole new segment of basketball and eSports fans with the Bucks brand.”

In addition to the Bucks, the following NBA teams will be competing in the NBA 2K eSports league during its inaugural season in 2018:

Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Indiana Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

“This is the first step in what promises to be an extraordinary league, bringing together the world’s best gamers and showcasing elite competition on an international stage,” said NBA 2K eSports league Managing Director Brendan Donohue. “Our teams have expressed tremendous enthusiasm for eSports, and we are looking forward to forming something truly unique for basketball and gaming fans around the globe.”

In February 2017, the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced plans to launch a new, professional competitive gaming league that will bring together the best basketball gamers in the world. Set to debut in 2018, this groundbreaking competitive gaming league will consist of teams operated by NBA franchise and composed of five professional eSports players who will play the game as user-created avatars. The NBA 2K eSports league will follow a professional sports league format: competing head-to-head throughout a regular season, participating in a bracketed playoff system, and concluding with a championship matchup.

In the coming months, the league and its teams will make a variety of additional announcements related to participating players, team branding, league structure and business updates.