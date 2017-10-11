Bucks Launch 2017-18 Student Rush Ticket Program, Presented by McDonald's

The 2017-18 Milwaukee Bucks Student Rush ticket program, presented by McDonald’s, is back for the 2017-18 season, with easier ways for college-aged students to access Bucks basketball at a discounted price. Bucks Student Rush is an opportunity for college-aged Bucks fans in Wisconsin to get tickets to Bucks home games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center at specially discounted prices by signing up for the Student Rush program.

The official launch of this year’s program will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Alumni Memorial Union at Marquette University. Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown and Bucks Student Rush brand ambassadors will be on site to deliver 50 pairs of free Student Rush tickets to the first 50 students that register for the program. To register, students can complete a registration form at www.bucks.com/studentrush and sign up for text message alerts. Students who register will then receive a text message when Bucks Student Rush tickets become available. Registration is free and Student Rush tickets will be discounted to $10 or less for each Bucks home game. Students will receive their tickets for every game through the Bucks App.

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) will also be on Marquette’s campus with Brown and Bucks Student Rush brand ambassadors, collecting change in celebration of the upcoming Day of Change on Oct. 15. RMHC Day of Change is when the entire RMHC global system commemorates the opening of the very first Ronald McDonald House and works to spread the message that little by little, small donations add up to a lot. In 2016, more than $370,000 was collected to support RMHC of Eastern Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Ronald McDonald House.

2017-18 MILWAUKEE BUCKS STUDENT RUSH LAUNCH

WHO:

Bucks guard Sterling Brown, Bucks Student Rush brand ambassadors, Ronald McDonald House Charities

WHAT:

Launch of the 2017-18 Milwaukee Bucks Student Rush ticket program, presented by McDonald’s, where Brown and Bucks Student Rush brand ambassadors will be handing out 50 pairs of free Student Rush tickets to upcoming Bucks games to the first 50 students that register for the program

WHEN:

Thursday, Oct. 12

2:30-3:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Marquette University

Alumni Memorial Union

1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee