Bucks Issue Ticket Fraud Alert Prior to Home Playoff Games

With Games 3 and 4 of the Bucks’ First Round playoff series against the Boston Celtics completely sold out, the team is providing fans, both those with tickets and those looking to purchase tickets on the secondary market, with information on avoiding ticket fraud.

Fans who seek tickets on the secondary market are encouraged to only do so through Ticketmaster, the Bucks’ official ticket provider and exclusive source for verified, authentic tickets being sold by other fans.

Fans purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources assume the risk that tickets purchased are counterfeit or the barcodes have been invalidated. Other sites may offer a money back guarantee or “comparable” seats if something goes wrong, but with Ticketmaster, the seat you buy is the seat you get, guaranteed. Anyone attempting to enter BMO Harris Bradley Center with a counterfeit or invalid barcode on their ticket will be denied entry.

Those fans who have already purchased tickets can assist in combating ticket fraud by remembering one simple rule - in the event that they want to snap a photo of their tickets to share their playoff enthusiasm on social media, be sure to Cover the Code. On paper or mobile tickets there is a one-of-a-kind bar code and if anyone acquires it they can make duplicate tickets to use or sell that could render the authentic tickets invalid.

To access the official Ticketmaster resale marketplace or to purchase tickets for a potential Game 6, fans can visit the Bucks online playoff hub at bucks.com/playoffs or download the Official Bucks Mobile App.