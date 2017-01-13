Bucks to Host Special Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Matinee Presented by We Endergies on Monday, Jan. 16

The Bucks will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday when the team hosts the Philadelphia 76ers in a special MLK Day matinee, presented by We Energies. The rare weekday afternoon game (2:30 p.m. tip at the BMO Harris Bradley Center) is part of the NBA’s longstanding tradition of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The NBA will feature five MLK Day matinees across the league on Monday, while all teams will honor Dr. King and Black History Month at home games in the coming weeks.

Monday’s Bucks game will feature several tributes to the iconic civil rights leader throughout the game, including video messages from Bucks players sharing what Dr. King and his work has meant to them. Additionally, the Bucks and We Energies have once again teamed up to host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Contest, which fosters the reading, writing and public speaking skills of Milwaukee students as they learn about the spirit, hopes and dreams of Dr. King. The Bucks and We Energies will recognize the winners from this year’s contest in a special halftime presentation.

The Bucks will also use Monday’s platform to recognize a group of modern African American leaders making a difference in communities throughout the state. Last month, online magazine Madison365.org named its second annual Black Power list, a collection of 44 of the most influential African Americans in the state of Wisconsin. The Bucks are proud to have two members of the organization among the 44 honorees – Head Coach Jason Kidd and Vice President of Player and Organizational Development Craig Robinson (the entire list of honorees is available here). The team has invited the entire group to an exclusive pregame brunch, and will honor the many accomplishments of this impressive group of leaders during Monday’s game.