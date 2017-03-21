Bucks To Host 'A Night With Nick Viall, the Bachelor' For Upcoming Game Against The Hawks
Wisconsin’s most famous bachelor, Nick Viall, who recently became engaged during the season finale of the ABC hit romance reality series, The Bachelor, will be returning to his hometown this Friday. A Milwaukee native and UW-Milwaukee graduate, Viall will be in attendance at Friday’s Bucks game when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center at 7 p.m.
Viall will be making special in-arena appearances throughout the night on Friday and will be part of a special halftime presentation. Additionally, the first 5,000 women through the doors of the BMO Harris Bradley Center will receive a free floral gift from Pick ‘n Save. There are also a limited number of special meet and greet packages available for Friday’s game for just $20, and can be bought at www.bucks.com/nick.
Tickets are also still available for the Bucks four other remaining home games this season, including 90’s Night on March 31, as the team races toward a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Tickets can be purchased at www.bucks.com/tickets or by calling the Bucks ticket office at (414) 227-0599.