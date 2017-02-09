Bucks To Hold Inaugural 'Women In Sports' Night

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting a “Women in Sports” Night on Wednesday, March 1, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Turner Hall (1038 N. 4th Street). The night will feature a panel/Q&A with top female Milwaukee Bucks executives Kareeda Chones-Aguam (VP, Business Strategy and Activation), Alicia Dupies (VP, Corporate Social Responsibility), Kelly Kauffman (SVP, Human Resources), Jamie Morningstar (VP, Ticket Sales and Service) and Sarah Rubenstein (Executive Assistant to the President/Office Manager). The event will also provide the opportunity to network with other local professional women, light food and a cash bar at Turner Hall and a game ticket to the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets game, which tips off following the event at 7 p.m.

The “Women in Sports” Night package is available for purchase at two different price levels. To guarantee a lower level ticket to the game, the price is $64, while another package is offered at $40 with a 400-level seat. Those interested in taking advantage of this special career opportunity can log on to www.bucks.com/womeninsports.

For more information, please contact Dani Nardi at (414) 224-3414 or dnardi@bucks.com.

Details