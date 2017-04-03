Bucks Head Coach Jason Kidd Wins Eastern Conference Coach of the Month Award

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for March, the league announced today. Under Kidd’s guidance, the Bucks won an NBA-best 14 games in March and had the Eastern Conference’s top winning percentage after going 14-4 (.778) during the month.

Milwaukee’s 14 wins in March were the most the team has had in a month since February of 1971 when Milwaukee went 16-2, and rank as the third-most wins in a month in franchise history. The Bucks began the month 26-30, in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, and finished March a season-high four games over .500 at 40-36 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. March was highlighted by a season-high six-game winning streak from March 3 through March 11 (the team’s longest win streak since the 2011-12 season) and a 4-2 West Coast road trip, which marked the Bucks’ most wins on a single road trip since the 1988-89 season.

Kidd is the sixth head coach in franchise history to win the Coach of the Month award, and the first since Scott Skiles in February of 2010.