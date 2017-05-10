Bucks Summer Basketball Camps, Presented by Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, to Return June 5
The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting the next generation of basketball stars to hone in their skills this summer during the annual Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Camps presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network. This year’s camps will include 23 sessions across Wisconsin – more than double the amount of camps that have been offered in the past – with camps being held in southeast Wisconsin, the Madison area, and for the first time in the Fox Valley area. The first camp tips-off on June 5 with the final camp of the summer beginning on Aug. 14.
Each session is open to boys and girls ages 7-15 and features the best basketball instruction in a safe and positive environment. The focus of every clinic and camp is to teach the game of basketball while learning the fundamentals of the game, sportsmanship and more. Combined with an excellent coaching staff, the Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Camps presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network are a great experience for every level of player from beginner to advanced. Campers will focus on basketball basics like shooting, ball-handling, passing, rebounding, defense, and one-on-one drills to advance their games to the next level. Each day participants will put their skills to the test in both live games and shooting contests against players of similar age and skill level.
Each athlete who attends a Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Camp presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network this summer will receive a ticket to a 2017-18 Bucks home game along with a camp giveaway package that includes a camp T-shirt, basketball, drawstring bag, wristband, a commemorative certificate of achievement and an individual player evaluation filled out by the coaching staff. Additional tickets will be available for family and friends to purchase at a reduced rate so they can attend a Bucks home game with their athlete.
Full Day camps run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday. Half Day camps are from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. each day. For more information, or to register for a session, log on to www.bucks.com/camps.
|Camp Date
|Camp Location
|Time
|Age
|Cost
|Registration
|June 5-9
|Christ the Lord
1650 N Brookfield Road
Brookfield, WI 53045
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|June 12-16
|Holy Angels School - Full Day
230 N. 8th Avenue
West Bend, WI 53095
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|June 12-16
|Holy Angels School - Half Day
230 N. 8th Avenue
West Bend, WI 53095
|9am-1pm
|7-15
|$125
|Register
|June 19-23
|Nicolet High School
6701 N. Jean Nicolet Road
Glendale, WI 53217
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|June 19-23
|Traeger Middle School - Full Day
3000 W. 20th Avenue
Oshkosh, WI 54904
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|June 19-23
|Traeger Middle School - Half Day
3000 W. 20th Avenue
Oshkosh, WI 54904
|9am-1pm
|7-15
|$125
|Register
|June 26-30
|St. Leonard's School
W173 S7743 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|June 26-30
|University Lake School
4024 Nagawicka Road
Hartland, WI 53029
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|July 5-7
|St. Paul Lutheran School
701 Washington Street
Grafton, WI 53024
|9am-1pm
|7-15
|$125
|Register
|July 7-9
|West Suburban YMCA
2420 N 124th Street
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
|3-5 PM
|4-7
|$85
|Register
|July 10-14
|Bucks Training Facility
3501 S. Lake Drive
St. Francis, WI 53235
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|July 17-21
|Bucks Training Facility
3501 S. Lake Drive
St. Francis, WI 53235
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|July 17-21
|Pleasant Prairie RecPlex
9900 Terwall Terrace
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53168
|9am-1pm
|7-15
|$125
|Register
|July 17-21
|Badger Ridge Middle School - Half day
740 N Main Street
Verona, WI 53593
|9am-1pm
|7-15
|$125
|Register
|July 17-21
|Badger Ridge Middle School - Full day
740 N Main Street
Verona, WI 53593
|9am-4pm M-Th 9am-1pm F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|July 24-28
|Trinity Lutheran School
1060 White Rock Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|July 31-Aug 4
|Hales Corners
12300 W Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|July 31-Aug 4
|Einstein Middle School - Full Day
324 E Florida Avenue
Appleton, WI 54911
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|July 31-Aug 4
|Einstein Middle School - Half Day
324 E Florida Avenue
Appleton, WI 54911
|9am-1pm
|7-15
|$125
|Register
|Aug 7-11
|Brookfield Academy
3215 N Brookfield Road
Brookfield, WI 53045
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|Aug 7-11
|Waunakee Intermediate School
6273 Woodland Drive
Waunakee, WI 53597
|9am-1pm
|7-15
|$125
|Register
|Aug 14-18
|St. Mary's School
N89 W16215 Cleveland Avenue
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register
|Aug 14-18
|Schuetze Recreation Gym
1120 Baxter Street
Waukesha, WI 53186
|9-4 M-Th 9-1 F
|7-15
|$215
|Register