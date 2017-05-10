Bucks Summer Basketball Camps, Presented by Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, to Return June 5

The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting the next generation of basketball stars to hone in their skills this summer during the annual Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Camps presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network. This year’s camps will include 23 sessions across Wisconsin – more than double the amount of camps that have been offered in the past – with camps being held in southeast Wisconsin, the Madison area, and for the first time in the Fox Valley area. The first camp tips-off on June 5 with the final camp of the summer beginning on Aug. 14.

Each session is open to boys and girls ages 7-15 and features the best basketball instruction in a safe and positive environment. The focus of every clinic and camp is to teach the game of basketball while learning the fundamentals of the game, sportsmanship and more. Combined with an excellent coaching staff, the Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Camps presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network are a great experience for every level of player from beginner to advanced. Campers will focus on basketball basics like shooting, ball-handling, passing, rebounding, defense, and one-on-one drills to advance their games to the next level. Each day participants will put their skills to the test in both live games and shooting contests against players of similar age and skill level.

Each athlete who attends a Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Camp presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network this summer will receive a ticket to a 2017-18 Bucks home game along with a camp giveaway package that includes a camp T-shirt, basketball, drawstring bag, wristband, a commemorative certificate of achievement and an individual player evaluation filled out by the coaching staff. Additional tickets will be available for family and friends to purchase at a reduced rate so they can attend a Bucks home game with their athlete.

Full Day camps run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday. Half Day camps are from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. each day. For more information, or to register for a session, log on to www.bucks.com/camps.