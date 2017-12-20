Bucks Assign D.J. Wilson to the Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward D.J. Wilson to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. This is Wilson’s second G League assignment, having scored a team-high 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting with four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Herd’s 116-109 win over the Iowa Wolves on Dec. 1. Wilson will be in uniform tonight as the Herd take on the Grand Rapids Drive at 7:00 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

Wilson has appeared in 11 games for the Bucks this season, averaging 0.7 points in 3.6 minutes per contest.

The Herd enters tonight’s contest tied for first place in the Central Division with an 11-6 record. Tickets are available at www.wisconsinherd.com. Fans not attending the game can watch the game on MYNEW32, stream the action via Facebook Live or listen to the game on The Score (99.1 FM in Oshkosh and 95.3 FM in the Fox Valley).