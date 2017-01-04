Bucks Announce Wisconsin Sports Sunday, Presented by Cousins Subs

This Sunday, Jan. 8, will serve as Wisconsin Sports Day, presented by Cousins Subs®, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Wisconsin Sports Day will be a celebration of a Sunday Wisconsin sports doubleheader as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Washington Wizards at 1 p.m. CT and the Green Bay Packers begin their playoff push against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., at 3:40 p.m. The exciting offerings that come along with this special day are outlined in detail below:

The first 1,500 fans who vote for the Cousins “Super Sub” they think is making the biggest impact on the team will each receive 2 tickets to the Bucks home game vs. Washington on January 8, 2017 courtesy of Cousins Subs. In order to be eligible to receive the game tickets, fans can log on to www.bucks.com/supersub to submit their votes starting at 6:30 p.m. CT on January 4, 2017 and ending on January 8, 2017 at 1:00 PM, while supplies last. Each fan who votes will also receive an exclusive Cousins Subs offer to use on their next online order and are automatically entered to win additional prizes. All other terms and conditions of the Cousins Super Sub Sweepstakes apply.

The Bucks are offering a pre-game happy hour special at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Sunday, as large Coors Light drafts will be $3.00 off for the first hour after doors open, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to show their team spirit on Sunday, and those wearing Bucks or Packers gear will receive Buy One, Get One hot dogs and brats throughout the game.

The first 5,000 children in attendance for Sunday’s game will also receive a Bucks mini basketball, presented by Pick ‘n Save. Tickets are still available and can be purchased in person at the BMO Harris Bradley Center box office, online or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.