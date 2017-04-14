Bucks Announce Series of Playoff Events

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons and the team is inviting fans from across the state to join in the excitement of playoff basketball in Milwaukee. With the Bucks opening their First Round series on the road against the Toronto Raptors, the team will host a pair of viewing parties in Milwaukee to allow fans to come out and cheer the deer together. When the series returns to Milwaukee next week, the official Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rallies presented by Palermo’s Pizza will be the place to be as a festival-like atmosphere outside the BMO Harris Bradley Center will help get fans ready for Games 3 and 4 in Milwaukee. The Bucks popular Fear the Deer jerseys and alternate court will make their playoff debut for Game 3 sponsored by Johnson Controls, making playoff basketball in Milwaukee a can’t-miss event.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events for the upcoming week:

Game 1 Saturday, April 15 (4:30 p.m. tip) Event Official Milwaukee Bucks Viewing Parties Location Leff’s Lucky Town (7208 W. State St., Wauwatosa)

Curly’s Waterfront Sports Bar (W272N2696 Lakeview Blvd., Pewaukee) Details The party gets started for Game 1 at 4:30 p.m. and will continue throughout the game at Leff’s in Wauwatosa and Curly’s in Pewaukee. Both locations will offer MillerCoors drink specials during the game along with Bucks raffle prizes, while Bucks apparel will be on sale at Leff’s. The Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and Hoop Troop will be on hand at both locations to add in to the excitement.

Game 2 Tuesday, April 18 (6 p.m. tip) Event Official Milwaukee Bucks Viewing Party Location Hi Hat Garage (1701 N. Arlington Pl., Milwaukee) Details Beginning at 6 p.m. for Game 2 of the series, the Bucks official viewing party will take over the Hi Hat Garage in Milwaukee. MillerCoors drink specials and Bucks raffle prizes will be available along with the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and Hoop Troop, who will provide for a playoff atmosphere right here in Milwaukee.

Game 3 Thursday, April 20 (7 p.m. tip) Event Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally presented by Palermo’s Pizza (4 p.m.) Location BMO Harris Bradley Center Southeast Plaza Details Playoff basketball will officially return to Milwaukee when the Bucks and Raptors bring it back to the ‘414’ for Game 3 of the series sponsored by Johnson Controls. The Bucks will be sporting their Fear the Deer jerseys and will play on their alternate Fear the Deer court. Prior to the game, the Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally presented by Palermo’s Pizza will get things started beginning at 4 p.m. on the plaza along Fourth and State Streets outside the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The pep rally will have interactive games and prizes courtesy of FOX Sports Wisconsin, along with a Palermo’s Pizza prize wheel and pop-a-shot provided by Pick ‘n Save. BMO Harris Bank will also have a pep rally poster making table set up along with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel who will be on hand to add in to the excitement.

Pep Rally start time : 4pm

: 4pm Headlining band on stage : BoxKar

: BoxKar Special appearances from 5-6:30pm : Jim Paschke, Ted Davis, Gus Johnson, Marques Johnson, Bucks President Peter Feigin, Mayor Tom Barrett, and County Executive Chris Abele

: Jim Paschke, Ted Davis, Gus Johnson, Marques Johnson, Bucks President Peter Feigin, Mayor Tom Barrett, and County Executive Chris Abele Trivia, interactive games on stage for Bucks prizes and tickets to the game!

Bango, Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Hoop Troop and Rim Rockers View Pep Rally Map Giveaway Fear the Deer T-shirt courtesy of Johnson Controls (all fans)

Fear the Deer bangers courtesy of Pick ‘n Save (distributed in the second half to fans sitting behind the opposing team’s basket)

Game 4 Saturday, April 22 (2 p.m. tip) Event Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally presented by Palermo’s Pizza (12 p.m.) Location BMO Harris Bradley Center Southeast Plaza Details The official Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally presented by Palermo’s Pizza returns on Saturday at 11am when the Bucks and Raptors faceoff for Game 4 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The fun and excitement from the first playoff rally will carry over to this one, as FOX Sports Wisconsin will have their games and prizes, BMO Harris Bank will have their pep rally poster making table, Palermo’s Pizza will bring their prize wheel, Pick ‘n Save will provide pop-a-shot and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel will all come together to make this the spot to be before Game 4. Pep Rally start time : 11am

: 11am Heading band on stage : BoxKar

: BoxKar Special appearances from 12-1:30pm : Jim Paschke, Ted Davis, Gus Johnson, Marques Johnson, Bucks President Peter Feigin

: Jim Paschke, Ted Davis, Gus Johnson, Marques Johnson, Bucks President Peter Feigin Trivia, interactive games on stage for Bucks prizes and tickets to the game!

Bango, Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Hoop Troop and Rim Rockers

NEW: A large screen TV will be set up at the Palermo's Pep Rally so fans without tickets can enjoy all of the festivities all game long! View Pep Rally Map Giveaway Bucks rally towel courtesy of The Breathe Health Section at JSOnline.com/Breathe and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network (all fans)

Fear the Deer bangers courtesy of Pick ‘n Save (distributed in the second half to fans sitting behind the opposing team’s basket)