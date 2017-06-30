Bucks Announce 2017 Summer League Roster

MILWAUKEE (June 30, 2017) – Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon Horst announced the team’s roster for the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Milwaukee’s roster is highlighted by the Bucks’ 2017 first round draft pick D.J. Wilson, along with current roster players Thon Maker, Gary Payton II and Rashad Vaughn. University of Wisconsin standout guard Bronson Koenig will also participate in the Bucks Summer League entry, under the direction of Summer League head coach Josh Broghamer.

Milwaukee is scheduled to open its NBA Summer League campaign on Friday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. CT against the entry from the Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bucks will continue their opening round play with games against the Brooklyn Nets (Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m. CT) and the L.A. Clippers (Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. CT). Following the opening three games, the participating teams will be seeded in a single-elimination tournament that will culminate with the crowning of the NBA Summer League Champion on Monday, July 17. A consolation round will be held for teams failing to advance, ensuring that each team at NBA Summer League is guaranteed to play no fewer than five games. In all, the 2017 NBA Summer League will feature 67 games scheduled over 11 days at the COX Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

ESPN will carry all 67 NBA Summer League games across the ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App platforms, including 35 on its linear television channels. In addition, NBA TV will televise a slate of 28 games for a combined 63 games airing across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record.

The Bucks Digital team will be on site in Las Vegas to provide exclusive coverage of Milwaukee’s NBA Summer League team, including coverage of all games, daily updates and behind-the-scenes features with Bucks players. Summer League Central, located at www.bucks.com/summerleague, will be updated daily and is the official source for Bucks-related content during the 2017 NBA Summer League. Fans can stay connected to the Bucks in Vegas by following the team on Snapchat at bucksdotcom or on Twitter.

BUCKS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE (all times CT):

Date Opponent Time Broadcast Arena Fri, July 7 vs. Cleveland 5:30pm ESPN2 Thomas & Mack Center Sun, July 9 vs. Brooklyn 5pm NBA TV COX Pavilion Mon, July 10 vs. LA Clippers 9pm ESPN2 COX Pavioion

Bucks Summer League Roster