Bucks Announce 2017-18 Season Schedule for 50th Anniversary Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off their 50th Anniversary season on the road against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Oct. 18, followed by a four-game homestand at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, beginning with a nationally televised game on ESPN against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Oct. 20. The home opener, presented by BMO Harris Bank, is the first of 18 weekend home games for the Bucks in 2017-18 and the first of 10 nationally televised games.

Highlights of the 2017-18 Bucks regular season schedule include:

Eighteen games available to a national television audience, including six on ESPN (Oct. 20 vs. Cleveland, Nov. 10 at San Antonio, Jan. 18 vs. Golden State, March 4 vs. Philadelphia, March 19 at Cleveland and April 11 at Philadelphia), four on TNT (Oct. 26 vs. Boston, Feb. 27 vs. Washington, March 27 at L.A. Clippers and March 29 at Golden State) and the remaining eight on NBA TV (Oct. 31 vs. Oklahoma City, Nov. 7 at Cleveland, Nov. 30 at Portland, Dec. 4 at Boston, Dec. 9 vs. Utah, Dec. 19 vs. Cleveland, Dec. 26 vs. Chicago and Jan. 8 at Indiana)

A pair of home games against the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Oct. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 19

The lone visit from the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Friday, Jan. 12

Two December home matchups against the rival Chicago Bulls on Friday, Dec. 15, and Tuesday, Dec. 26

A Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee at the Washington Wizards on Jan. 15

Two Sunday afternoon home games against New Orleans on Feb. 25 and San Antonio on March 25

The 2017-18 regular season schedule for the 50th Anniversary season features two, season-long four-game road trips (Nov. 22-30 and Feb. 4-10) and the season-long four-game homestand at the beginning of the season against Cleveland, Portland (Oct. 21), Charlotte (Oct. 23) and Boston (Oct. 26).

SCHEDULING NOTES: The Bucks will play each team in the Eastern Conference four times with the exception of Atlanta (2 home, 1 road), Brooklyn (2 home, 1 road), Miami (1 home/2 road) and Toronto (1 home/2 road) … They will play each Western Conference team twice … The Bucks have 15 back-to-back sets, down from 18 a season ago (8 home/road, 3 road/home, 3 road/road, two home/home) …

SCHEDULE BY MONTH (HOME/ROAD): October (5/2), November (4/9), December (9/5), January (8/7), February (5/7), March (7/8), April (3/3) …

SCHEDULE BY DAY OF THE WEEK (HOME/ROAD): Sunday (3/5), Monday (6/7), Tuesday (6/4), Wednesday (7/7), Thursday (4/3), Friday (10/7), Saturday (5/8).

The Bucks will play four preseason games prior to the start of the 2017-18 season opener. Milwaukee begins its preseason schedule at Dallas on Monday, Oct. 2, before playing three games against Central Division foes Indiana, Chicago and Detroit. The full preseason schedule is below:

2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Monday, Oct. 2 @ Dallas American Airlines Center 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Indiana BMO Harris Bradley Center 7:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 @ Chicago United Center 7:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Detroit BMO Harris Bradley Center 7:30 p.m.

The preseason matchup against Detroit at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday, Oct. 13, will be the 41st MACC Fund Game. This annual event is the cornerstone of the Bucks’ 40-year founding commitment to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer. Since the inaugural event in 1977, the annual MACC Fund Game has raised more than $1.2 million for children’s cancer research at the Midwest Children’s Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Fans can secure tickets to all 2017-18 Bucks home preseason and regular season games by signing up for the 50th Anniversary Superpass, which is a digital ticket pass guaranteeing access to all 2017-18 regular season home games, including the “Return to the MECCA” game and the home opener against the Cavs on Oct. 20, all for just $500. For more information, or to sign up for the 50th Anniversary Superpass, fans can visit www.bucks.com/superpass.