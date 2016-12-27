Bucks Announce 10-Win Pass Ticket Offer

The Milwaukee Bucks today announced a unique new ticket package, inviting fans to attend the next 10 home Bucks victories for just $149 through the exciting and affordable 10-Win Pass.

"There’s nothing like a Bucks victory in front of a packed house at the BMO Harris Bradley Center," Bucks President Peter Feigin said. "Our staff continues to build creative and innovative platforms to give even more Bucks fans the opportunity to see a win by the home team. We’re thrilled to roll out this one-of-a-kind ticket pass and give our great fans a winning experience."

The 10-Win Pass goes on sale today and will be available through Wednesday, Jan. 11. The ticket pass begins Friday, Jan. 13 when the Bucks take on the Miami Heat. Fans will receive a ticket for that night’s game and every subsequent Bucks home game of the 2016-17 season until the team amasses 10 home victories. Fans who purchase the 10-Win Pass will receive additional ticket bonuses if the Bucks have home winning streaks of five or 10 games during the duration of the pass.

Seating locations vary by game, based on availability, with tickets delivered each game day via mobile ticket delivery inside the Bucks mobile app. The 10-Win Pass is only available for purchase online, and for a limited time only. Fans can log on to www.bucks.com/10Wins for more information or to purchase their seats for this one-of-a-kind offer.