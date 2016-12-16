Bucks and the Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network to Host Pride Night on Saturday, March 4

The Milwaukee Bucks will host Pride Night, presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, on Saturday, March 4, when the Toronto Raptors visit the BMO Harris Bradley Center. In partnership with the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, of which both the Bucks and Froedtert & MCW are proud members, the team will celebrate diversity and inclusion throughout the game by highlighting members of the local LGBT community throughout the night, including the singing of the anthem and the halftime entertainment.

“We’re proud to join with our great partners at the Froedtert & MCW health network and the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce to host this special night celebrating diversity and the vibrant LGBT community here in Milwaukee,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “As an organization, we strive to create an inclusive atmosphere for all of our fans at every game. Pride Night will be another wonderful opportunity for the entire community to come together and celebrate what makes our city special.”

“The wealth of diversity in our community is something to be valued and respected,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. “Recognized as a national leader in LGBT healthcare equality, our health network is committed to equality and inclusiveness for all. We’re proud to be part of this celebration.”

Fans interested in attending this special night can take advantage of the Pride Night ticket package, which features tickets at up to 20 percent off the regular single-game pricing, with each ticket including a limited-edition Bucks Pride Night T-shirt. To purchase, visit www.bucks.com/buckspass and enter promo code PRIDE.

A limited number of ticket packages will also be available that include access to a special pregame reception in Suite 414 in Schlitz Park (1543 N. Second St., 6th Floor). The Pride Night reception will feature complimentary food and beverages and allow guests the opportunity to mingle and network with representatives from the Bucks, the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. To reserve a pregame reception package, please contact Rachel Toman with the Bucks at 414-227-2875 or rtoman@bucks.com.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Bucks as we invite members of the LGBTQ community to the first ever Pride Night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center,” said Jason Rae, executive director of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “The Milwaukee Bucks are a true hometown team, focused on engaging all members of the community. This event is just another testament to their dedication and commitment to diversity and inclusion. We know that this night will be an exciting one as the LGBTQ community comes out to support the Milwaukee Bucks and cheer them on to victory.”

About Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin:

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin. It comprises eastern Wisconsin’s only academic medical center, Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee; Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls; and St. Joseph’s Hospital, West Bend. The health network also includes more than 2,700 physicians across 25 primary and specialty clinical locations representing the collaboration of Wisconsin’s largest multispecialty physician practice with a community-based physician group. The network’s three hospitals have 804 staffed beds, more than 40,000 annual admissions and nearly 966,000 annual outpatient visits. Froedtert & MCW network physicians have more than 775,000 annual patient visits at its health centers and clinics. For more information, visit froedtert.com.

About the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce:

The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is an organization of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and LGBT-allied businesses, corporations and professionals throughout the state of Wisconsin. It offers networking opportunities, business development efforts within the LGBT community, and educational programming to its members. The organization has more than 470 members from around the state. In 2015, the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce received the National Chamber of the Year Award from the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). More information can be found online at: www.wislgbtchamber.com.