BUCKS AND FROEDTERT & MCW HEALTH NETWORK LAUNCH BUCKSFIT MONTH

The Milwaukee Bucks and their partners at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network are teaming up to build a healthier community through the new BucksFit platform, which launches Monday, Jan. 2 and continues through the end of the month. The program is highlighted by a community-wide 30-day fitness challenge in which members of the community who take the BucksFit pledge to incorporate healthy activities into their daily routine throughout the month will have the chance to win unique Bucks prizes including courtside seats, meet-and-greets with Bucks players, and the chance to participate in a community boot camp to be held at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Feb. 11.

“When we launched our long-term community partnership with Froedtert & MCW over the summer this was one of the platforms we were most excited about,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “We all have a role to play in building a healthier community, and we’re thrilled to partner with Froedtert & MCW’s world-class physicians, trainers and nutritionists to provide wonderful tips to help our fans make small but significant changes in their daily routines to build a stronger, healthier and more vibrant community.”

Beginning Jan. 2, fans interested in making the BucksFit pledge are invited to visit www.bucks.com/bucksfit where they can register to participate and download a calendar for the 30-day fitness challenge outlining one new healthy activity each day that can be incorporated into a daily routine throughout the month. All fans who register to participate will be entered into a drawing to win great Bucks prizes. Fans are also encouraged to check the Bucks social media accounts throughout the month for more great healthy tips from Froedtert & MCW health network experts.

“As promised, this partnership is a long-term, sustainable investment in our community,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. “Our vision is to motivate and support thousands of Milwaukee kids and adults toward healthier, happier lives. What better way to kick off a new year than with a citywide fitness challenge?”

While the entire community is invited to participate, the Bucks and the Froedtert & MCW health network will be bringing the fitness challenge directly to students and employees of Bucks and Froedtert & MCW partners at Milwaukee Public Schools, the City of Milwaukee and Palermo Villa, Inc. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Bucks will host a pair of special “Bango’s Boot Camps” at Westside Academy I and Westside Academy II to stress the importance of healthy living to students and encourage them to participate in the 30-day BucksFit challenge. The team and Froedtert & MCW Workforce Health representatives will also host events that afternoon at City Hall and Palermo Villa to engage employees and encourage their participation as well. Both the City of Milwaukee and Palermo Villa participate in workplace wellness programs through Froedtert & MCW Workforce Health, and Froedtert has for many years provided a school nurse and other health programs at Westside Academy.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Bucks and the Froedtert & MCW health network will host Fit Night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center when the Bucks host the Boston Celtics. The first 5,000 children age 14 and under in attendance will receive a youth Giannis Antetokounmpo jersey, while fans will receive tips on how to build a healthier lifestyle from Bucks players and Froedtert & MCW health network physicians throughout the game.

BucksFit month will wrap up on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a community-wide boot camp at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. This special invite-only event will include participants from Bucks and Froedtert & MCW partners at MPS, the City of Milwaukee and Palermo’s, along with lucky winners chosen from the community who have registered for the 30-day BucksFit challenge at www.bucks.com/buckfit. At this unique event spanning the entire arena, participants will work their way from station to station participating in fitness activities and learning new exercises to incorporate into their daily routines.

For more information on the BucksFit platform, log on to www.bucks.com/bucksfit. Fans will be able to register to take the BucksFit pledge and participate in the 30-day fitness challenge beginning on Monday, Jan. 2.

About Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin:

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin. It comprises eastern Wisconsin’s only academic medical center, Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee; Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls; and St. Joseph’s Hospital, West Bend. The health network also includes more than 2,700 physicians across 25 primary and specialty clinical locations representing the collaboration of Wisconsin’s largest multispecialty physician practice with a community-based physician group. The network’s three hospitals have 804 staffed beds, more than 40,000 annual admissions and nearly 966,000 annual outpatient visits. Froedtert & MCW network physicians have more than 775,000 annual patient visits at its health centers and clinics. For more information, visit froedtert.com.