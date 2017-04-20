Bucks and Delta Airlines Partner to Reward Fans Wearing Bucks Gear in the Airport During Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks today announced a new partnership with Delta Airlines to help get passengers in the spirit of the NBA Playoffs with the Bucks hosting the Toronto Raptors in Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 of their First Round series this weekend. For the next three days, Delta gate agents at Mitchell International Airport will allow anyone wearing Bucks gear to receive priority boarding along with premium cabin and diamond medallion passengers.

“This is a terrific partnership we’ve created along with Dion Petty and his Delta team in Milwaukee to help spread the excitement of the NBA Playoffs throughout the city and into the skies,” Bucks Chief Operating Officer Mike McCarthy. “There’s a definite buzz in the air surrounding the team and these playoffs, and we look forward to seeing even more Bucks gear in the air now, too.”

In addition to priority boarding, Delta gate agents have also received a selection of Bucks playoff gear to distribute to passengers flying out of Milwaukee this weekend through Bucks trivia games or random acts of kindness.

WATCH: Delta gate agents handing out Bucks gear earlier today

Game 3 of Milwaukee’s series vs. Toronto tips off tonight at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, with Game 4 slated for Saturday at 2 p.m. Prior to tonight’s game, the Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally, presented by Palermo’s Pizza, will tip things off in the southeast plaza of the BMO Harris Bradley Center beginning at 4 p.m. The festival-like atmosphere will have interactive games and prizes throughout, making it a can’t-miss event to get fired up for Milwaukee’s first home playoff game of the series. Bucks broadcasters and team legends like Jim Paschke, Ted Davis, Marques Johnson, Gus Johnson and Vin Baker will all be on hand to help fire up the crowd, while team owners Wes Edens and Marc Lasry will also address the crowd at approximately 6:15 p.m.