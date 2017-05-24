Bucks and ATC Host First Tree Planting Ceremony at Milwaukee's McGovern Park

The Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. (ATC) hosted their first tree planting ceremony today at Milwaukee’s McGovern Park, where 20 new trees were added around the park’s basketball courts to replace diseased trees that had been removed. The event was the first of many such plantings that will take place this spring and fall as the organizations fulfill their promise of 355 new trees across the region as a result of this season’s Trees for Threes initiative.

The partnership, which was launched last fall with the goal of creating more green spaces in Wisconsin for future generations to enjoy, pledged one new tree for every 3-pointer the Bucks hit at home this season. Perhaps inspired by this environmentally-friendly incentive, the Bucks hit a franchise-record 355 3-pointers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center this season, surpassing the previous high of 333 set during the 2009-10 season.

“I’m thrilled that our record-setting season from behind the arc will be as impactful in the community as it was on the court,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “We look forward to working with our fantastic partners at ATC to identify more deserving locations and continue getting these 355 trees in the ground. Together we’re going to build healthier and more vibrant communities throughout southeast Wisconsin.”

Anne Spaltholz, ATC director of corporate communications, said, “We’re incredibly proud to sponsor this campaign in partnership with the Bucks. They had a great season, and their cumulative 3-point count ultimately awards Wisconsin communities with a greener, arboreal environment.”

More information regarding additional dates and locations of tree planting ceremonies will be announced at a later date.

